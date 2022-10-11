All is set for the first International Customer Service Summit 2022 scheduled from Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Alisa Hotel, Accra, Ghana.

This years theme: ‘Celebrating Customer Service the Executive Way’ is set to generate conversations around the myth of customer service, discussions on whether or not there is an established connection between customer service delivery and organizational revenue generation and sustenance.

Celebrating Customer service the executive way is to get organizational heads and managers to understand the essence and effects of front liners on the overall corporate image, and get organizational leaders to live the experiences of customers through practical engagements.

We are very much interested in the bottom line as Ghanaian Business professionals, however, we forget most often that we are dealing with emotional people, and emotions need management hence, customer service Priscilla M. Wellington, CEO Customer Service Africa added.

The conference will also present an opportunity for masterclass session where participants will be empowered on topics such as, Bridging the Service Recovery Gap, Customer Service Parameters for Consumer, Building Customer Service Teams, Professional Business Telephone Ethics, and Customer Service Parameters for Revenue Sustainability of Hospitality establishment with seasoned experts within the service delivery space.

Keynote speaker is in the person of Dr. Damien L. Duchamp, an online pedagogy from the United States of America, with support from Ghanaian guest speakers namely: Dr. Edward Ackah-Nyamike jnr, Dr. Joseph Mensah Ansah, Dr Birago Antwi-Adjei, Jerry N. Halm and Stephen Essien.

The International Customer Service Summit is a gathering of CEOs, General Managers, public office holders and renowned business owners spanning across industries; hospitality, telecommunications, government agencies, retailers, health practitioners, banking, insurance, mining and manufacturing industries to celebrate customers service week and have conversation on global service delivery in the wake of globalization.

This years summit is proudly partnered with Ellaven Consult, Afrimass, Infocus Bcw, Sales Support, Jayset Consult, Green Trek Tours and Saline Consult and sponsored by Alisa Hotel, The African Regent Hotel, TSG Drive, Easy Tag, Events by Yidel, Loaflovers and Enosuas Heart. Media partners include Mx24, Joy Business, Joyfm, ISUBSAHAR Magazine and Green Savanna Cable.