Curacel, a prominent player in the insurance technology industry announces its successful participation in the just concluded GITEX AFRICA Morocco 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), Africa’s biggest Tech and Startup show.

Curacel works with over 30 insurers in 10 countries. And has recently been expanding her footprint to the MENA.

With countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco being target markets.

GITEX was a great opportunity to connect with stakeholders in the region.

The event was a spectacular success, bringing together innovators, industry leaders, and key stakeholders from across Africa.

Henry Mascot, CEO of Curacel, reflected on the experience: “GITEX AFRICA 2024 was an exciting and dynamic event. It provided us with an exceptional platform to showcase our cutting-edge solutions, engage with influential industry figures, and forge valuable connections.”

Throughout the event, Curacel showcased its latest advancements in AI and spotlighted its new products designed to automate auto insurance and payment processes, capturing the attention and admiration of attendees. The interactive sessions and live demonstrations at our booth were met with great enthusiasm, paving the way for potential partnerships and collaborations.

“We’re super excited we didn’t miss this edition, it was a fantastic opportunity for our team to showcase our hard work and innovation to a broader audience. We are thrilled with the connections we made and the potential collaborations that will emerge from this event”, added John Dada, Curacel CTO who was also present at the event.

Curacel is also one of the 20 African fintech startups selected by Visa for the second cohort of its African Fintech Accelerator program.

In the words of Henry Mascot, Curacel’s CEO, “Our aim is to address the challenges and opportunities in the African fintech landscape, such as financial inclusion. Joining this cohort will provide us with resources to continue creating innovative solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of the African market thereby advancing financial inclusion in the region and other emerging markets.

Curacel remains dedicated to pioneering advancements and delivering exceptional solutions in the insurtech and fintech industries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

About Curacel:

​Curacel is a leading Insurtech company dedicated to transforming the insurance industry in Africa and emerging markets. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions, Curacel aims to make insurance more accessible, efficient, and reliable for businesses and consumers alike.

Their products include AI-powered claims automation, fraud detection, and digital insurance platforms that empower insurers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Committed to driving progress and setting new industry standards, Curacel continues to pioneer advancements that reshape the future of insurance.

Its mission is to bridge the gap between traditional insurance practices and the digital future, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for all stakeholders.