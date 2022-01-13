The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has released the 2021 Certificate 1 core and elective components, access course, technician, advanced, and diploma provisional results.

A statement accompanying the release of the results said the results of 160 candidates had been withheld pending investigations due to examination irregularities.

The statement from the Commission also explained that the Certificate I examination consisted of two parts, the core, and the elective components.

The core component is made up of English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science Social Studies and Entrepreneurship, with the trade or professional areas making up the elective component.

The statement urged candidates to access their results online at ctvet.gov.gh/results, using their index numbers and unique reference numbers given by their respective institutions.

Candidates for the Access Programme are to contact their respective Technical Universities for their results.

In all, a total number of 28,834 candidates, made up of 73 percent of males and 27 percent of females from 175 public and private technical institutes wrote the examination at 120 centres across the country.

The Core Subjects Examinations, formerly conducted by National Board for Professional and Technician Examinations, NABPTEX, and the Elective components, Technician, Advanced and Diploma Examinations, formerly conducted by Technical Examinations Unit, have been merged under the CTVET, pursuant to the transitional provision of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 1023 of 2020.