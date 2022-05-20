Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira appeared to be involved in a fan altercation after his team lost in the Premier League at the Goodison Park.

Footage on Sky Sports News showed the Arsenal legend kicking an Everton fan who appeared to taunt him as he made his way across the pitch and back to the dressing room.

He appeared to be shown turning around and reacting to the provocation of the supporter following the pitch invasion on Thursday night.

The incident cast an ugly shadow on what was an otherwise special night for Everton after escaping relegation in such fairytale style.

Patrick Vieira has been filmed in an altercation with an Everton fan on the pitch at Goodison Park during tonight’s pitch invasion. pic.twitter.com/MOliWvsSHJ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 19, 2022

However, Viera declined to comment on the incident but expressed his disappointment in his team’s performance as Crystal Palace threw away a 2-0 lead.

“Disappointed as in the first half we played some really good football and controlled the tempo of the game and tactically. We came into the second half with confidence but did not respect the game as much as in the first half.”

“Slowly they started to get into the game. The first goal woke up the crowd and it became difficult for us. The game went into a fight and we could not cope with it,” Vieira told Sky Sports.