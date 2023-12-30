Michael Olise’s classy double helped Crystal Palace to a crucial Premier League victory over Brentford which will ease the pressure on boss Roy Hodgson.

Keane Lewis-Potter gave Brentford an early lead but Olise equalised shortly after with a stylish volley.

Eberechi Eze put Palace ahead before Olise increased the margin of victory after the break with a solo effort.

The win sees Palace end a run of eight games without victory as Brentford slip to their fifth consecutive league defeat.

Brentford’s energetic start saw them take the lead as Lewis-Potter scored from close range.

Mathias Jensen sent Danish compatriot Mads Roerslev scurrying down the right with a deft flick and an early ball into the area was met flush on the volley by the sliding Lewis-Potter.

There was a three-and-a-half-minute wait for the Video Assistant Referee (var) to check whether Lewis-Potter was on side before the goal was awarded.

Palace were unflustered and achieved parity soon afterwards through the impressive Olise – the standout player in the contest.

Jordan Ayew’s deep cross picked out Olise at the back post and from a tight angle, mid-air, he volleyed on his instep across goal and into the net.

Palace ensured their superiority in the remainder of the first half counted when they took the lead six minutes before the interval.

A smart dummy from Jean-Philippe Mateta from Tyrick Mitchell’s pass was picked up by Eze, who struck a low shot that wrong-footed Mark Flekken.

Olise effectively sealed the result with a fine individual goal after the interval, bewitching five Brentford defenders with his trickery when he cut inside before striking a low shot into the corner of the net.

The 22-year-old, who now has five goals and seven assists in his past 16 Premier League starts, twice went close to hat-trick but curled wide and saw a low cross shot blocked.