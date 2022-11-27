Croatia crushed any hopes Canada had of progressing in Qatar, with the 2018 finalists fighting back after Alphonso Davies got his country off to a flying start by scoring their first ever World Cup goal.

Bayern Munich winger Davies put Canada ahead after only 68 seconds, darting into the box and meeting Tajon Buchanan’s cross with a towering header in the game’s first attack.

Croatia did not panic after falling behind, though, and created numerous chances, with striker Andrej Kramaric seeing a goal ruled out for offside.

The former Leicester player did equalise when he found the net with a first-time angled shot from Ivan Perisic’s pass, and Marko Livaja put Croatia ahead with a rasping drive from the edge of the box.

Kramaric was denied by Milan Borjan’s fine save in the second half, and at the other end, Dominik Livakovic acrobatically tipped over Jonathan David’s long-range curler.

Hoffenheim frontman Kramaric got his second of the game by coolly converting into the far corner, and substitute Lovro Majer wrapped up the match by netting in injury time.

Canada may have scored a goal, but they are still waiting for their first point in a World Cup group match and now cannot qualify for the last 16.