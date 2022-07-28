Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed during his recent meeting with Manchester United that he still sees his future away from the club, 90min understands.

Ronaldo, accompanied by his agent Jorge Mendes, met with club officials including United chief executive officer Richard Arnold and manager Erik ten Hag on Tuesday.

The player’s camp made it clear in June that Ronaldo wanted to leave Old Trafford after United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League last season. Sources familiar with the latest meeting have since confirmed his stance hasn’t changed, even after face to face talks.

This week was the first time Ronaldo had returned to United since the end of last season. The 37-year-old was granted a period of leave by the club which meant he missed their tour of Thailand and Australia.

Since Ronaldo’s original decision, United have made it clear that they do not want to lose him and that he is firmly in the plans of new boss Ten Hag.

During the meeting on Tuesday, whilst maintaining their exit stance, it is understood that Mendes also put forward a number of options to United that could help facilitate a possible move.

A loan, which would include Ronaldo agreeing to another year on his current deal which runs to 2023, was pitched, though United do hold the option to trigger a year’s extension on Ronaldo’s contract after it was signed last summer.

The possibility of cancelling the remaining year of Ronaldo’s deal was also pitched by Mendes, allowing Ronaldo the freedom to choose his next club.

Mendes and Ronaldo are of the belief that there are a number of options waiting for him, and they are not panicking due to the fact over a month remains in the transfer window.

Representatives from Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have both spoken publicly about transfer links to Ronaldo, ruling out possible moves as it stands, while Chelsea backed away from initial interest in the player after Thomas Tuchel decided against it. Blues co-owner Todd Boehly is still believed to be keeping tabs on the situation, however, with Chelsea short of a centre forward.

Ronaldo has rejected the notion of leaving Europe having rebuffed offers from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, whilst also telling interested MLS sides that this summer is not the right time for him.

The Premier League season is set to begin for United on August 7, at home to Brighton, and while it’s unlikely Ronaldo will be ready to play after missing the bulk of United’s pre-season, it’s understood he will not refuse to play under Ten Hag so long as he remains a United player.