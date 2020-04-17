Imagine making just under $1,00,000 every time you post on Instagram.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is in a world on his own when it comes to Instagram stars making the big bucks.

Ronaldo pockets an amount of $975,000 anytime he makes a post on the social media site.

The player has made 2,789 posts as at April 15, 2020 to his page, which is one of the most popular with about 213 million followers

And it’s not just the odd “thank you” post after games for the Juventus forward as we usually see with other sports stars.

Ronaldo spices up his account with pictures from photo shoots, shots of him working out, of him on vacation and particularly with his family.

With the forward spending a lot more time at home these days due to the coronavirus pandemic, he’s been sharing a lot more videos of himself working out at home, spending time with his family and advising people to stay safe.

His charity work is also one part of his life on full display on the page.

The popularity of his account is prime advertising ground for brands who will now have to fork out close to 1 million dollars for every promotional post.

This amount has risen by about £200,000 since 2019 due to the steady growth of the page and the staying power of Cristiano himself.

Despite leaving then-European Champions Real Madrid, the player had a couple of successful campaigns with Italian giants Juventus, winning the Serie A title the previous year and being named the best player of the division.

Prior to the suspension of the season, Juve were one point clear at the top of the Serie A table.

Footballers dominate the list, making up eight of the top 10 spots.

Paris Saint Germain’s Neymar and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi trail him by over $200,000, earning $722,000 and $648,000 respectively per post.

The top five is rounded out by David Beckham – who despite not actively playing football is still a big draw on Instagram – and Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James who earn $357,000 and $272,000 respectively per promotional post.

The report was compiled by HopperHQ.com, an Instagram scheduling tool which looked at factors such as average engagement, how often they post and the number of followers.

FULL TOP 10

Player Sport Followers Money per post

Cristiano Ronaldo Football 213m $975,000

Neymar Football 137m $722,000

Lionel Messi Football 147m $648,000

David Beckham Football 62.4m $357,000

LeBron James Basketball 63m $272,000

Ronaldinho Football 51.9m $256,000

Gareth Bale Football 43m $218,000

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Football 42.5m $200,000

Virat Kohli Cricket 54.2m $196,000

Luis Suarez Football 37.8m $184,000

Rest of the top 16

Conor Mcgregor ($169,000); Mohammed Salah ($165,000); Stephen Curry ($142,000); Floyd Mayweather ($124,000); Ronda Rousey ($67,700); Serena Williams ($60,500)