Acting General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, a.k.a Kabila, has lost the bid to become the substantive General Secretary of the party.
He was beaten by former Public Utility Regulatory Commission Public Affairs Director, Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah, who polled 187 votes as against 67 votes for Kabila.
Below are the full results of the Congress:
Results from CPP National Delegates Congress -Eastern Region
Presidential
Bright Akwetey -27
Dr Divine Ayivor -14
Ivor Kobina Greenstreet -213
National Executives
National Chairman
Hajia Hamdatu -73
Nana Bright Oduro -68
Kwaku Ankrah Quansah-9
Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumakuma-100
Rejected -5
National Vice Chairman
Onsy Kwame Nkrumah -84
Emmanuel Ogbojor -125
John Benjamin Davids-39
Rejected -7
General Secretary
Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah -187
James Kabila Kwabena Bomfeh -67
Rejected -1
National Women’s Organiser
Hajia Aisha Sulley -129
Rose Austin Tenadu -122
Rejected -4
National Organiser
Moses Ambing Yirimbo -179
Rashid Alao -76
National Youth Organiser
Osei Kofi Aquah -168
Solomon Duncan -80
Rejected -6
Treasurer
Emmanuel Opare Oduro -169
Edwina Okuadjo Ayorkor -79
Rejected -7
Credit: Kasapa