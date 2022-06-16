Chairperson and leader of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumankumah, has attributed the dwindling political fortunes of the party in both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the past to the NDC.

She said this during the launch of the 73rd anniversary celebration of the party and the launch of the “Operation Take Over” mobilisation code in Accra on Sunday.

She said, “Let me tell you the best news ever; when we entered the Fourth Republic, CPP was the most organised party in Ghana and this is factual. We had the majority in Parliament, but some people sat down and said if they want to get power, they need to team with CPP so that they can get the place of the CPP so PNDC teamed with CPP, and they took every base during the NDC era.”

Ms. Kumankumah said the CPP, which had a formidable front and the most attractive party with majority in Parliament, lost its structures and members after an alliance with the late President, JJ Rawlings.

“Most of you know that our flagbearer, Arkaah became the Vice President for the late JJ Rawlings, so they teamed up but in the process, all our structures, polling station executives, electoral area executives and most of the constituency executives stayed with the NDC, even when our father left, but I am here for that,” she added.

She said the launch of the mobilisation code *920* 277# is aimed at addressing the challenges facing the party, particularly, in an effort to build its structures at the grassroots and be able to reach as many youth as possible in the lead up to the 2024 elections.

According to her, the anniversary celebration will also afford members and potential members of the party opportunity to fill various vacant positions from the polling station level to regional national executive positions across the country.

She further charged the youth to ‘take over’ by vying for various positions available in the party and vote for the CPP as the only party that is capable of addressing the economic difficulties facing them.

The anniversary, which was interspersed with songs in the memory of Kwame Nkrumah, brought together chiefs, religious leaders and past executives of the party.