The Minority in Parliament has served notice of series of picketing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in protest of fees travellers pay for Covid-19 testing.

The action, according to them, will begin from Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm each day.

They are of the view that the fee is illegal, unconscionable, and extortionist, hence their action.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Ranking Members of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Roads and Transport Committee; Kwame Agbodza and Health Committee; Kwabena Minister Akandoh.

This comes a few weeks after former President Mahama in a Facebook post called on the government to cease the $50 compulsory PCR test for travellers who have been vaccinated.

The Minority has vowed to continue with the picketing until a time President Nana Akufo-Addo halts the fee collection.