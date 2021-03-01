The Western North Region has recorded 21 new Covid-19 cases with one death.

The confirmed cases in the Region have also moved from 791 to 812 cases.

A total of 769 of the confirmed cases have fully recovered and have been discharged with six deaths.

Active cases in the Region have seen a decline from 57 to 37 cases.

The Sefwi-Wiawso Municipality still leads in active cases with 24, followed by Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai with seven cases.

The Bia West District has three active cases, Bia East two and Aowin Municipal, one active case.

Akontombra District continues to have zero cases since Ghana recorded its first case of Covid-19 in March last year.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Regional Public Health and Emergency Management Committee and signed by Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, Western North Regional Director of Health Services and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The statement entreated residents to continue to observe physical distancing, regularly handwashing with soap under running water, wear nose masks especially when going out and use alcohol-based hand sanitiser in order to contain and manage the spread of the virus.

It further asked residents to be Covid-19 police and ensure that everyone adhered to all the Covid-19 safety protocols, so as to curtail the spread of the virus.