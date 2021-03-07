COVID-19 vaccination certificate will soon become a mandatory requirement to travel anywhere in the world, the Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has said.



He stated this while addressing newsmen at the New Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him: “Vaccine hesitancy will have to give way to the reality because the truth about it is that very soon, nobody will be able to travel the world unless you produce the certificate that you have been given. I have not confirmed this but reliably, some countries have started putting restrictions for receiving visitors, even for exercising activities of their faith, without a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.



“The word that is going out there on behalf of Mr President is that Nigerians should make themselves available, those that are eligible in the first phase of the deployment, because the deployment is going to be in four phases, to receive these vaccines.

“They (vaccines) have been tested, our most strategic leadership have received these vaccines this morning. They are safe, they are efficacious and it is for the good and wellbeing of our people.”