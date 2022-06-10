The Covid-19 National Trust Fund has released GH₵1.8 million to the Centre of Plant Medicine Research (CPMR) Mampong, Akuapem to support further research work in the fight against the virus.

The funding is intended to enable CMPR to undertake a full-scale research and development of herbal products against the SARS Covid-2 virus and the Covid-19 virus.

During the donation agreement ceremony at the Jubilee House, the Chairperson of the Trust Fund, Justice Rtd Sophia Abena Akuffo noted that this initiative will help the country fight the virus through herbal medicine.

However, she was concerned that the goodwill exhibited by the general public in donating to the Trust Fund is virtually empty due to apprehension that the pandemic has declined.

According to her, the Trust Fund has given social support of Ghc500 per person to more than seven thousand individuals affected by the virus across the country as well as supporting NCCE and National Commission on culture among others.

READ ALSO:

Madam Akuffo, therefore, reiterated the need for support from corporate entities, religious bodies and other individuals.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of CPMR, Prof. Alex Asaase, expressed his gratitude for the support and assured Ghanaians of their drive against the pandemic.