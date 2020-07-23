Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Amoako, says the agitations of the clubs over the disbursement of the Covid-19 relief fund are understandable.

FIFA and CAF have offered to aid their members after football came to a halt following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The GFA is set to receive a total of $1.8m as an emergency fund.

The Financial Committee of the country’s football governing body has released a disbursement plan on how the money will be shared.

Stakeholders have expressed their displeasure with the GFA’s decision to allocate some of the funds to the various national teams with many also questioning the disbursement plan.

And according to Mr Amoako, who is the Chief Executive Officer of King Faisal, the agitations of the clubs over the fund are legal.

“I’m not surprised about the agitations amongst the club administrators because they have gone through so much hardship,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Mr Amoako also waded into the argument as to who spends on the national teams.

According to him, the FA spends on the national teams but the support of the government cannot be underestimated.

“Is not true that the Ghana Football Association doesn’t spend on the national teams,” he said.

“The GFA works hand in hand with government when it comes to funding the national teams but we can’t underestimate government’s support,” he added.