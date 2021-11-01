The Rebecca Foundation has donated over five thousand (5000) Covid-19 Rapid Test Kits to some selected Health Institutions in the country.

The kits will enhance the capacity of the beneficiary institutions to quickly diagnose and treat Covid-19 infected patients.

The beneficiary institutions are the Effia Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region, Kaneshie Polyclinic in the Greater Accra Region, Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in the Ashanti Region, and the Cape Coast University Directorate of Health Services in the Central Region, with each institution receiving one thousand (1000) packs of the test kits.

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo said “it is imperative that we continue to be on our guard by observing the safety protocols until we achieve our vaccination targets”.