The Ayawaso East Municipal office of the National Commission for Civic Commission (NCCE) with support from the European Union on Thursday, July 16, 2020, educated workers of zoomlion on the need to put on their working gear before attending to the waste at the community centre, Nima.

Emmanuel Mettle, the Municipal Director, speaking on the theme ‘Environmental Governance and COVID-1’ encouraged the workers to be properly dressed before they begin to work.

According to the Municipal Director, in this time of COVID-19, waste must be properly discarded to prevent infection and further spread of the virus.

He entreated the workers to put on the full complement of their working gear, that is, over-all, a pair of gloves, facemask and boot before they attend to waste.

The Municipal Director added that there should be segregation of waste with respect to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) coming from schools, hospitals, workplaces, etc. He said used PPE’s must be given special attention, properly collected and discarded.

He tasked the workers to drive away children and scavengers who come to the disposal sites to pick scraps, empty sachet rubber/ bottles and used PPE’s for recycle and reuse.

This, he said will lead to they picking up the virus at the dumping site and in turn spreading it in the community.

In conclusion, Mr Mettle admonished the workers to demand the full complement of their working gear from the District Assembly in other to stay safe while they work for Mother Ghana.