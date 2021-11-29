Ghana’s daily vaccination rate has shot up to about 142,000. This is according to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.

The GHS boss is hopeful that the number will continue to increase as the country aims at reaching its target of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of the year.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye made this known on Sunday while addressing the press on the additional measures taken by the government to control the spread of Covid-19 ahead of the Christmas festivities.

He said that the country has more vaccines in stock as more consignments have been received over the past four weeks.

In view of that, he said there would be a ramp-up in vaccinations.

“In all, about 5.41 million people have been vaccinated. We have the vaccines there. We have had them since the last four weeks and so we are going to ramp up the vaccination,” he said.

“The real daily vaccination numbers are soaring. We have reached about 142,000 doses a day and that is how we are going to continue to ensure that we live up to expectation,” the GHS boss added.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye disclosed that the country is expecting to receive over 7 million Covid-19 vaccines before the year ends.

With this consignment, the total number of vaccines received in Ghana since the onset of the pandemic will be 20 million. He added that it is now the responsibility of Ghanaians to get vaccinated.

“…more than 7.4 million doses are supposed to come in between now and probably December. We may even get more than this and that will take us to about 20 million vaccines that have come into the country before the end of the year. What is left for us is to take it,” Dr Kuma-Aboagye said.

The GHS boss also intimated that various strategies are being adopted to ensure many more people are vaccinated.

He disclosed that vaccination centres are being set up at strategic places to make it more convenient for the public.

“Our strategy remains the same. One is to be strategic about where all our facilities are providing vaccination. We are also going around taking the vaccine to the people. We are also doing mobile vaccination where people will go to the lorry park and see a car parked giving a vaccination.

“We are doing a campout. There are places where you can’t go and come back the same day. The team will go there, set up a camp, stay there and vaccinate the people,” he said.