The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has stated that the Covid-19 national taskforce has commenced work on a comprehensive review on restrictions in the country.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, Dr Kuma-Aboagye noted that the team commenced work for the past three to four weeks after being directed to take up the initiative.

Interacting with host Benjamin Akakpo, the Director-General said although he supports calls for a review, thorough work must be done and the restrictions not just lifted due to actions of some countries.

According to reports, Poland, Slovakia, Iceland have removed mandatory wearing of nose masks in public and relaxed rules on gatherings, including reopening nightclubs.

“Lifting your restrictions, which I believe is time to lift some restrictions, we need to look at the context. Firstly, what is your vaccination (percentage)? All the nations you mentioned, some of them have 80 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated.

“We’ve been here before, the only difference now is that the proportion fully vaccinated has increased. In Greater Accra, 86 per cent of its eligible population has at least received one dose and 25 per cent fully vaccinated. We are not only looking at the airport testing,” he said.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye added: “We have a lot going on. It is not like nothing is happening. Remember that we have periodically been removing restrictions. Transportation, airline etc a lot of those things have been lifted.”

His comments come after the Member of Parliament of Mpreaso, Davis Opoku Ansah, asked the Health Ministry to review the current Covid-19 testing regime governing the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the lawmaker said those who have been vaccinated and have proof should be spared testing at the Kotoka International Airport.

“Today, many Ghanaians have had access to the vaccine, and many more persons entering our country have also been immunised. We can say that, as of now, we can fight the virus.”

Meanwhile, the GHS Director has been unable to disclose the exact date the comprehensive review will be completed and submitted for implementation. Dr Kuma-Aboagye noted that this is because “we are in a dynamic situation.”

However, he said, “I don’t think it will take too long. I believe there is likely to be a very comprehensive review very soon.”