During these unprecedented and tough times, DStv and GOtv are lightening the load with some great news.

From Monday 20 April,DStv and GOtv customers who are fully paid up on their subscriptions will automatically get upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost!

Cecil Sunkwa Mills, Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana says this offer is a way of thanking our valued customers for their loyalty “It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do, and in line with our mission to make great entertainment available, even during the most trying of times, we wanted to gift our very loyal and valued customer base by giving them a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content we carry on our other packages. This is our token of appreciation for their continued support”.

DStv Customer We’ve Got You! All active and disconnected Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus customers who pay for their current package will be bumped up to a higher package to enjoy a wider viewing experience.

DStv Access customers can now enjoy international series on FOX and VUZU while learning something new on Discovery Family.

DStv Family customers will get to explore movies to suit every mood on M-Net Movies Action, BET and FOX while entertaining the kids on TNT.

Customers on the Compact package will discover a world of international and local entertainment on 1 Magic, E! Entertainment, Comedy Central and an array of movies on M-Net Movies Binge.

DStv Compact Plus customer enjoy the best in international series and movies on M-Net and M-Net Movies Premier.

For GOtv customers, the offer is available to Lite, Value and Plus customers. This means that GOtv Lite viewers can keep up to date with the Hollywood life on E! Entertainment and Disney Junior for the kids.

GOtv Value customers can enjoy the wonderful array of local and international content on the GOtv Plus package including the addictive telenovelas on Telemundo and Zee World and discover the amazing animal kingdom with Nat Geo Wild.

GOtv Plus customers can enter a world of ultimate entertainment with a variety of over 90 channel options for the whole family on GOtv Max like BET, CBS Reality and Cartoon Network.

To get in on this unmissable offer, customers simply need to make sure their subscription is fully paid up, sit back, relax and enjoy the entertainment.

DStv customers, visit www.dstvafrica.com. To manage your account, download the MyDStv App.

To enjoy all the extra entertainment on the move, download the DStv Now App which allows you to watch from wherever you are.

GOtv customers, visit www.gotvafrica.com to find out more about this amazing deal, and other payment options. Stay entertained with GOtv, because GOtv’s got your back!