Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) has instructed students to take internship opportunities to ensure continuity in their education.

The school with over 3,000 students and other technical institutes have missed out of rolled out E-learning programme for second cycle institutions.

MORE STORIES

Coronavirus: I’m not Drogba, Eto’o; I won’t donate – Adebayor

Coronavirus: John Dumelo launches GH¢200K initiative to support small scale businesses

Though students are being encouraged to join all learning platforms for core subjects, parents are entreated to find wards opportunities for practical aspects of their elective courses.

Principal of the school, Mintah Bieni, said the school has been disinfected as part of the national disinfection exercise for Senior High Schools in the country.

Bedbugs have been a challenge for many schools in the Ashanti region.

School authorities say cleanliness and regular disinfection exercises will be conducted.