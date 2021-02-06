As the cases continue to rise in Ghana, nine more persons have died of the novel coronavirus as of February 6, 2021.

This is according to the Ghana Health Service’s (GHS) recent figures on the pandemic.

GHS disclosed that 791 new cases have taken the number of active cases to 6,095.

Out of this, 35 patients are still in critical condition and 98 are still severely ill.

So far, 70,046 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana with 63,502 recoveries/discharged.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 41,245

Ashanti Region – 12,619

Western Region – 3,796

Eastern Region – 2,968

Central Region – 2,401

Volta Region – 1,014

Bono East Region – 845

Northern Region – 753

Upper East Region – 755

Western North Region – 712

Bono Region – 680

Ahafo Region – 553

Oti Region – 250

Upper West Region – 220

Savannah Region – 66

North East Region – 32