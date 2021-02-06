As the cases continue to rise in Ghana, nine more persons have died of the novel coronavirus as of February 6, 2021.
This is according to the Ghana Health Service’s (GHS) recent figures on the pandemic.
GHS disclosed that 791 new cases have taken the number of active cases to 6,095.
Out of this, 35 patients are still in critical condition and 98 are still severely ill.
So far, 70,046 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana with 63,502 recoveries/discharged.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 41,245
Ashanti Region – 12,619
Western Region – 3,796
Eastern Region – 2,968
Central Region – 2,401
Volta Region – 1,014
Bono East Region – 845
Northern Region – 753
Upper East Region – 755
Western North Region – 712
Bono Region – 680
Ahafo Region – 553
Oti Region – 250
Upper West Region – 220
Savannah Region – 66
North East Region – 32