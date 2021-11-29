The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has declared December as the ‘month of vaccination.’

This was announced by the Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, at a press briefing on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Speaking at the presser, Dr Kuma-Aboagye disclosed that the country is expected to receive over 7 million Covid-19 vaccines before the year ends.

“With the increasing and availability of vaccines in reasonable quantities in the pipeline, we are declaring December the month of vaccination,” he said.

He stated that due to an anticipated surge in active cases after the Christmas festivities, the Service has enhanced its measures aimed at putting the situation under control.

“Currently, what we are doing is that we’re taking the vaccines to the people. We’re going to schools, workplaces, churches and mosques, lorry parks, market places, sports stadium, house to house to vaccinate people and ensure that more people are vaccinated,” he said.

“We’re going to increase surveillance, contact tracing will be enhanced, religious institutions will be engaged to ensure that the protocols are observed at all functions, and we’re going to work with the security institutions to ensure that the protocols are observed,” he added.

Touching on the numbers that have so far been vaccinated, he indicated that 21% of the expected population (i.e government’s target of vaccinating 20 million people before the end of 2021) have received at least a dose of the vaccines, adding that 7% of the expected population have been fully vaccinated.

He further noted that though the country has seen a significant reduction in the cases, there is still the need to strictly adhere to the safety protocols.

According to him, a total of 1,980,369 tests have been conducted so far. Out of this figure, “131,082 cases have been confirmed, the number of active cases stands at 713, deaths recorded stands at 1,220, there are still 22 severe cases, and 0 critical conditions.”