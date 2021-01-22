Ghana continues to witness a steady rise in its Covid-19 active cases in recent weeks with the country confirming 658 new cases on Friday.

This comes barely 24 hours after the Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced that it had recorded 391 new infections across eight regions on Thursday.

The latest infections bring the country’s active cases to 2,413.

Out of the total active cases, 83 are said to be in severe condition while 28 are in critical condition. The active cases the GHS said are being managed in treatment sites and isolation centres across the country, while some are under home management.

So far, a total of 56,706 patients have clinically recovered or been discharged.

Unfortunately, three more persons have succumbed to the disease since the last update, raising the death toll to 361. Ghana has so far recorded 59,480 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 23,345 were from the General Surveillance; 35,106 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,029 have been recorded from international travellers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport since it was reopened on September 1, 2020, the update stated.

So far, a total of 726,313 tests have been conducted. Out of this, 227,557 are from routine surveillance, 359,999 from contact tracing, and 138,757 from international travellers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport. The positivity rate is 8.2 per cent.

The Greater Accra and the Ashanti Regions continue to be the epicentres of the virus in the country with cumulative cases of 33,731 and 11,560 respectively.

The rest are:

Western Region- 3,261

Eastern Region – 2,687

Central Region- 2,210

Volta Region – 808

Bono East Region – 795

Western North Region – 689

Bono Region- 645

Northern Region – 607

Ahafo Region- 537

Upper East Region – 438

Oti Region- 244

Upper West Region – 152

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region -25