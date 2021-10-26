Three more lives have been lost in the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reveals.

These additional casualties according to the Service in its latest update bring the total death toll to 1,172.

As of October 21, the GHS noted on its website that about 1,963 active cases were recorded.

Out of this, 38 of the cases are severe while 11 others are said to be in a critical state.

Statistics provided by the Service indicates all 16 regions are battling with active cases. The Greater Accra Region remains the region with the largest number of active cases, about 1,328 in total.

Also, for new cases, about 72 cases were recorded, bringing the total confirmed Covid-19 cases so far to 129,948.

Meanwhile, a total of 126,813 individuals who fell prey to the virus and recovered have been discharged from the various health facilities.

In its quest to attain herd immunity, the Ghana Health Service as of October 21, has vaccinated 2,842,857 Ghanaians in the ongoing vaccination exercise.

About 829,044 citizens per the data have total immunity against the virus.