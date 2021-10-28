Two more lives have been lost to the deadly coronavirus diseases according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The Service in its latest update revealed that the total number of Covid-19 related deaths currently stand at 1,174.

As of October 23, the GHS on its website recorded 1,817 active cases.

Data shows that out of the total active cases, some 40 cases are severe while 13 others are considered critical.

For new cases, the Service recorded 33 cases. This brings the total confirmed cases to 130,041.

Meanwhile, a total of 127,050 individuals who have recovered from the virus have been discharged from the various health facilities.

So far, the Ghana Health Service as part of government’s objective to attain herd immunity has vaccinated about 2,979,766 Ghanaians in its ongoing vaccination exercise.

As of October 26, the number of citizens who have full immunity against the Covid-19 pandemic stand at 830,643.