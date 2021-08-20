The country’s Covid-19 active cases are still on the rise.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest update, 6,361 active cases were recorded as of August 15.

Out of this staggering figure, 136 cases are said to be severe whereas 53 others are critical.

Also, 550 new cases have been recorded in nine out of the 16 regions in the country.

These additional cases bring the total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country to 112,928.

Meanwhile, 105,622 persons, who have recovered, have been discharged from various health facilities.

Fortunately, the GHS has not reported any new death as of August 15. The death toll remains 945.