Ghana’s COVID-19 cases has dropped even though two more persons have died from the novel disease.

There have been 427 new cases taking the number of active cases to 5,240. This is, however, a reduction in the number of active cases from the initial 5,355 on September 6.

This is according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS). This brings the death toll to 1,089 as of September 7, 2021.

124 of the currently active cases are severe while 49 others are in critical condition.

There have been 116,877 recoveries, the Ghana Health Service website further says.

So far, 123,206 Ghanaians have contracted Covid-19 since the country recorded a case in March last year.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 66,171; Ashanti Region – 20,382; Western Region – 7,000; Eastern Region – 6,192; Volta Region – 4,752; Central Region – 4,428; Bono East Region – 2,456; Bono Region – 2,076; Northern Region – 1,713; Upper East Region – 1,393; Ahafo Region – 1,040; Western North Region – 988; Oti Region – 823; Upper West Region – 607; North East Region – 266 and Savannah Region – 205