Recent data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) shows a decline in the country’s Covid-19 active and new cases.

In its previous update, the Service noted that as of January 7, it recorded 11,403 active cases and 650 new cases.

But on its website, the GHS disclosed that as of January 8, the active cases dropped to 10,889 and 486 new cases were recorded.

According to the Service, 39 individuals who have contracted the virus are in severe condition while eight others are in critical condition.

Despite the decline in cases, the country’s death toll is increasing, however, at a decreasing rate.

Four more lives have been lost, bringing Ghana’s death toll to 1,336.

As of January 7, seven more died of Covid-19.

So far, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed 152,729 Covid-19 cases since the emergence of the virus in March 2020.

Meanwhile, within 24 hours, 996 individuals who have recovered from the virus have been discharged.

In total, 140,504 people have been discharged from various health facilities.

Cumulative cases per region

Greater Accra Region – 85,005; Ashanti Region – 22,177; Western Region – 8,130; Eastern Region – 6,903; Volta Region – 5,744; Central Region – 5,352; Bono East Region – 2,881; Bono Region – 2,244; Northern Region – 1,826; Upper East Region – 1,656; Ahafo Region – 1,119; Western North Region – 1,094; Oti Region – 914; Upper West Region – 805; North East Region – 318; Savannah Region – 291.