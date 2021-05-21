The European Commission (EU) has named Ghana as one of its possible manufacturing hubs of Covid-19 vaccines in Africa.

“At the meeting with the Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission indicated the selection of Ghana as a possible manufacturing hub for COVID-19 vaccines in Africa,” read a statement from the Office of the President.

The announcement was made known during a two-day working visit by President Akufo-Addo, to Brussels, Belgium, from the 19th to 20th May.

This, according to the Commission, follows the initiatives already taken by the government towards the domestic manufacturing of vaccines.

Earlier this month, three Ghanaian companies working to produce Covid-19 vaccines locally presented proposals on their plans to the government.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, who revealed this to journalists in Accra this week, said the companies have already prepared their factories for take-off, once the government approves their plan.

Meanwhile, the task force teams from the EU and Ghana will meet shortly to discuss modalities towards the realisation of this initiative, which, in principle, could be supported by the European Investment Bank.