Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases are on a steady rise again months after the government lifted almost all the restrictions, including the wearing of face masks.

An update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Monday, June 6, shows the case count has started going up, with 370 active cases and a record of 62 new cases as of June 2, 2022.

The total confirmed cases are 161,795, with 159,980 recoveries/discharge, and 1,445 deaths.

An update of Ghana’s Covid-19 case count as of June 2, 2022

Between the month of April and May, the country’s active cases were less than 100 – many expressed happiness over the situation due to what they saw to be a gradual victory against the virus.

Meanwhile, the public has been cautioned to continue observing the safety protocols where necessary to reduce further spread of the virus.