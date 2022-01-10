The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed that three more lives were lost between January 3 and 4.

As of January 3, the country’s death toll stood at 1,319, but in the Service’s latest update, as of January 4, the number stands at 1,322.

On its website (www.ghs.gov.gh), the GHS stated that currently, the country is battling with 13,547 active cases and 758 new cases.

Out of these cases, 49 are severe while 11 are considered critical.

All 16 regions and the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have recorded active cases. However, 12 regions out of the total, have recorded new cases.

The four regions that have not recorded new cases are Bono, North East, Northern and Volta.

The Greater Accra Region leads the list on both active and new cases. It recorded 9,024 active cases and 381 new cases.

These additional cases bring Ghana’s confirmed Covid-19 cases to 150,125.

The Ghana Health Service, between January 3 and 4, discharged 871 people from its various health centres in the country.

So far, the GHS has discharged a total of 135,256 individuals who fell prey to the virus since its emergence in March, 2020.