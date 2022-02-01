Ghana has recorded 115 more cases of the novel COVID -19, shooting up the country’s case count to 156,920 as at last Wednesday.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website, a total of 153,649 have recovered from the disease.

Some 1,395 people have died from the disease, with 36 people in severe condition and five others in critical condition.

The GHS has indicated on its website that the country currently has 1,876 active cases.

Routine surveillance conducted indicated that out of 475,255 tests conducted, 57,901 people tested positive, while out of 999,300 tests conducted through enhanced contact tracing, 92,035 people tested positive.

International travellers (KIA) tests showed that 6,984 people tested positive out of 766,932 tests conducted.

The Service, therefore, said it had so far conducted 2,241,487 tests since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020, with a positivity rate of 7.0 percent.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with 87,523 confirmed cases, followed by Ashanti with 22,280 cases.

Western has 8,283 confirmed cases, while Eastern has 6,985 cases.

The Service also said that Volta has 5,926 confirmed cases while Central has 5,393 cases.

The Bono East Region, the GHS said, has a total of 2,961 cases and the Bono Region has 2,307 cases.

The Northern Region has a total of 1,863 cases followed by the Upper East Region with 1,713 cases.

Ahafo Region has 1,133 cases, Western North, 1,094, Oti, 928, Upper West, 888 cases, North East, 368 and the Savannah Region with 291 cases.