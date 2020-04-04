Some citizens from the Netherlands and some European Union countries have been safely repatriated to their various home countries amidst the scourge of the coronavirus.

The Dutch embassy in Ghana has confirmed in a tweet.

The flight, which took off from the Kotoka International Airport, Friday afternoon was arranged by the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs with support from Ghanaian authorities.

According to the tweet, hundreds of these foreigners, who were aboard the KLM flight, have been safely reunited with their families.