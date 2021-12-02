Lead Virologist at Noguchi Memorial Institute, Professor William Ampofo, says the outfit will collaborate with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to commence contact tracing in communities to detect the new Covid-19 variant.

Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, speaking at the launch of December as Covid-19 month, revealed that the new variant was detected at the country’s borders.

The virus was detected in persons travelling from Nigeria and South Africa into the country.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, Professor Ampofo noted that the new variant has not yet been detected in communities.

He added that the Institute together with the GHS will continue to study the virus to detect its severity and behaviour.

“The Ghana Health Service has a contact tracing system in place so we will be working with them on this,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has activated its mandatory protocols to ensure the vaccination of more people against Covid-19 especially during the Christmas festivities.

According to the Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, vaccine certificates would be inspected to ensure compliance.

Ghana’s daily vaccination rate has shot up to about 142,000.

The Director-General of the GHS made this known on Sunday while addressing the press on the additional measures taken by the government to control the spread of Covid-19 ahead of the Christmas festivities.