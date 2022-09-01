The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has revised Covid-19 guidelines for passengers entering and those leaving the country through the Kotoka International Airport.

In a statement issued on August 31, 2022, the GACL said the new guidelines will take effect from September 1, 2022.

As regards travelers intending to enter Ghana, the Airports Company said, “All international passengers including those from the ECOWAS region, intending to fly to Ghana, will be required to be fully vaccinated. All International passengers including those from the ECOWAS region must complete a Port Health Declaration Form at https://www.ghs-hdf.org/hdf/ before embarkation of flight to Ghana.”

Upon arrival, the GACL outlined that Ghanaians and Foreign Residents entering Ghana shall go through the following processes:

a. Eighteen years and above arriving in Ghana will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination for a COVID-19 vaccine at the point of embarkation and upon arrival at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

b. Fully vaccinated will be exempted from pre-departure COVID-19 PCR testing from point of embarkation.

c. Fully vaccinated will be exempted from COVID-19 testing upon arrival at the KIA.

d. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will be required to present a NEGATIVE 48hrs PCR test result to the airline before embarkation and upon arrival.

e. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will undergo COVID-19 testing at the KIA upon arrival.

f. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will undergo COVID-19 vaccination at KIA upon arrival.

The new guidelines for Non-Ghanaians, per the GACL’s statement are as follows:

a. At the point of embarkation must provide evidence of full vaccination status to the Airline prior to embarkation. (Airlines that board non-Ghanaians without evidence of full vaccination will be considered to have violated the COVID-19 guidelines for Ghana and shall be fined $3,500.00)

b. Travelling to Kotoka International Airport with fake or forged vaccination certificates shall be quarantined and returned to the point of embarkation at their own cost.

The GACL stressed that, “All Arriving passengers will undergo temperature screening, Yellow Fever Card verification and COVID-19 vaccination certificate verification as required”.