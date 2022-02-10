The Bono Regional Health Directorate says it has begun the mass vaccination exercise in the region, and is requesting everyone including pregnant women to avail themselves to take the COVID-19 vaccines.

A statement, signed by Dr Kofi Amo-Kodieh, the Regional Director of Health and copied to Adom News, said the exercise would last for five days.

It said only people, 15 years and above were qualified to take the COVID-19 vaccines which remained the surest way to protect oneself from the viral disease.

The statement said although the region has received enough vaccines, it is unfortunate people are unwilling to take them, saying as at January 30 this year, only 41.8 percent of the region’s eligible population had received a single dose.

About 21 percent of the figure has fully been vaccinated.

The statement expressed worry about the refusal of some critical population groups including community influencers and professionals to take the jabs.

Commenting on the matter, the Deputy Director, Bono Regional Directorate of Health, Dr Prince Quarshie, noted that unfounded myths and theories surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines as well as the long queues associated with the vaccination exercise were factors discouraging people from taking the jabs.

He said the directorate has set up vaccination posts in neighbourhoods to motivate people to avail themselves for the vaccination.

Pregnant women are taking the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, he said.

He said the booster doses were only recommended for people with underlying health conditions as well as frontline health workers and security services.