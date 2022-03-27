President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to address the nation on measures his administration has put in place to intensify the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 28th address, which will be delivered at 8:00 pm, is expected to outline key interventions that would be implemented going forward to reduce the spread and transmission of the virus.

One of the anticipated announcements include the easing of restrictions at the country’s land borders after they were closed on March 22, 2020.

Following the decline in Covid-19 cases, citizens, particularly those along the borders, have asked for it to be reopened.

COVID-19 update

Meanwhile, as of March 24, 2022, Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases stood at 71, with 1,445 deaths.

Covid-19 update as of March 24, 2022 [Source: Ghana Health Service]

Out of the 160,925 confirmed cases, 159,409 persons have been discharged or have recovered.

In total, 13,047,826 vaccines have been administered by the Ghana Health Service as of March 23, 2022.