The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will address the nation at 8:00 pm this Sunday, May 16, 2021, on the management of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This will be his 25th national address on the subject since Ghana recorded its first two cases in March 2020.

The last time he addressed the country was on the 28th of February when he announced the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility into the country.

This televised address comes at a time when the country has recorded 1,314 active cases and 783 deaths.

The President is expected to brief the nation on measures to procure more vaccines to reach the government’s target to vaccinate some 20 million Ghanaians.

Ghana has so far vaccinated 852,047 people across the country as at May 7, according to the Ghana Health Service.