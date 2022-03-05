Ahafo region, within the first two months of 2022, has recorded two covid-19 related deaths.



This, according to the Regional Health Director, Dr Kwabena Boateng Boakye, came from a total case count of 27.



The region, which recorded its first case on June 8, 2020, now has a total cumulative case of 1,135, with 34 deaths by the end of February 2022, representing a case fatality rate of 3%.



He, however, said the region has had no active case since February 2, 2022, and that the status quo could continue if residents will also continue to adhere to the covid-19 safety protocols and avail themselves to be vaccinated.

Dr. Boateng Boakye spoke at the 2021 Ahafo Regional Annual Health Sector performance review meeting at Goaso in the Asunafo North district. The two-day meeting was on the theme, ‘Essential Services Continuity amid the Covid-19 pandemic: Leveraging on public health and clinical care synergy.’





Attendees, including staff, partners, and other stakeholders in the healthcare sector, will also reflect on ways of closing any real or perceived gaps between public health and clinical care to deliver better on their mandate.



The Ahafo Regional Health Director, Dr. Boateng Boakye, further revealed that the ongoing covid-19 vaccination in all the six districts of the region has about 45% of the eligible population of 395,167, including pregnant women, received at least one dose, and about 27% fully vaccinated as of February 28, 2022.



The World Health Organization recommends that after at least three months of being fully vaccinated, a booster dose of the vaccine is required to curtail the risk of breakthrough infections.



Because of this, Dr. Boateng Boakye explained that the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Services (GHS) “have adopted the policy based on evidence, to offer covid-19 vaccines to all pregnant women, irrespective of gestational age”.



“Only Pfizer and or Moderna vaccines are recommended for pregnant women”, he stated.



This, he said, is because the disease in an expecting mother is more serious, as pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized, admitted into intensive care units, and require oxygen and ventilation, hence the need to be vaccinated.



“Covid-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free”, he stressed.



Though the health directorate said they are managing pockets of vaccine hesitancy in some districts, Dr. Boateng Boakye implored all residents to avail themselves to be vaccinated while they continue to adhere to the covid-19 safety protocols even after vaccination.



He further revealed that, as part of the covid-19 project, the MOH/GHS has installed an oxygen plant at the Goaso Municipal hospital to cater to the oxygen needs of the covid center and other related emergencies.



GHS Council member, William Frimpong Bonsu, expressed the council’s gratitude to health workers, development partners, and other stakeholders for the continued demonstration of commitment to smooth healthcare delivery in the face of the covid-19 pandemic which he said has contributed to the reduction in reported cases.



He said since the crisis is unlikely to be over soon, they must rise to the challenges and stand out in the service delivery.



“Council would like to appeal to the Assemblies, chiefs, corporate bodies, and philanthropists to assist the service, particularly in the provision of accommodation for health staff in the deprived areas,” the Ahafo parent GHS council member said while urging staff to also accept postings to rural areas.