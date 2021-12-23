The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says 72 individuals have contracted the coronavirus disease within 24 hours.

As of December 16, the Service recorded 437 new cases but in its latest update, the GHS said as of December 17, the figure has risen to 509.

These cases were recorded in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Bono and Bono East regions as well as the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Also, active cases have shot up to 2,428. A total of 1,954 active cases were recorded as of December 16. The recent active cases were recorded in the Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Volta and Western regions.

The Kotoka International Airport is also battling with active cases. Per the GHS information, the Greater Accra Region with 1,704 active cases remains the Covid-19 hotspot.

Currently, about 24 individuals who have fallen prey to the Covid-19 pandemic are in severe condition.

These additional cases bring Ghana’s total confirmed cases to 133,555.

So far, the Ghana Health Service has discharged 129,862 individuals who have recovered from the virus.

Unfortunately, two more lives have been lost to the virus, bringing the country’s death toll to 1,265.