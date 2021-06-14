Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, has stated that about 382,000 people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

However, 900,000 people have received only the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Nearly about 900,000 people have has their first dose of vaccination and 382,000 of the stated figure have their second dose,” he said.

Speaking Sunday, on JoyNews’ The Probe, Dr Nsiah Asare acknowledged that (the number vaccinated) is is not enough considering government’s efforts to attain herd immunity.

Meanwhile, government has set a target of vaccinating 20million people.

“We have a long way to go with our quest to attain herd immunity. Even if we had 1 million people vaccinated, that amounts to 5% percent of people being vaccinated,” he said.

Also on the show, he disclosed that preparations are underway for the production of local Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

He said a Committee has been formed for this agenda, adding that “the Committee is working hard. We meet several times in the week so very soon, we will have our own vaccine produced”.