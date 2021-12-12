Eastern Region has as of December 6 administered 364,832 doses of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.



Out of the figure, a total of 314,346 have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 50,486 persons constituting 2.4 percent of the targeted population of 2,134,787 have been fully vaccinated.



The Eastern Regional Health Director, Dr Wilfred Ofosu, made this known at a press briefing in Koforidua, the regional capital last Tuesday while giving an update of the development on the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.



According to Dr Ofosu, within the same period, the region recorded 6,605 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of which 6,466 constituting 97 per cent have recovered and discharged from healthcare facilities in the region.



He also told the gathering that unfortunately 136 persons who contracted the disease had died.



The regional health director told the gathering that fortunately, the region had consistently recorded less than 10 cases per week for the past five to six weeks while active cases within the same period stood at three mild cases and all of them responded well to treatment.



Vaccines



He said the vaccines currently being deployed in the region included Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson for persons 18 years and above except Pfizer vaccines which Dr Ofosu indicated were for persons 15 years and above.



He stated that the vaccination exercise was ongoing at the various health directorates, hospitals, health centres, clinics, CHPS compounds, schools and other designated points in all the 33 districts in the region, and urged all persons 15 years and above to visit such designated points with valid identification cards to be vaccinated.



Dr Ofosu, who indicated that the vaccines were safe and capable to protect persons from severe COVID-19 cases and deaths, entreated the targeted group to get vaccinated as soon as possible.



With regards to the prevention of the pandemic, Dr Ofosu advised people living in the region to continue to observe the safety protocols such as washing hands with soap under running water or using alcohol-based sanitizer, physical/social distancing, avoiding handshakes, observing cough etiquette and the use of face masks in public places.



Advice



He also advised people to take a nutritious and balanced diet, have a good rest each day and consult physicians for regular medical check-ups to ensure chronic illnesses were well managed.





Dr Ofosu called on the media to continue to partner the Ghana Health Service to educate and sensitise the people in the region so as to stay safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.