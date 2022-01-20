In 24 hours, three more lives have been lost in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the recent data released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

On its website, the GHS noted that as of January 12, a total of 1,350 deaths have been recorded.

In its previous circular, the death toll stood at 1,347 as of January 11.

Currently, the country’s active cases stand at 7,432. Also, a total of 279 individuals have contracted the virus within 24 hours. Fifty-three of the total figure were recorded at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The Greater Accra leads the regions with the newest cases. A total of 143 cases were recorded.

According to the Service, 38 of the Covid-19 cases are severe while 15 others are critical.

Since the emergence of the virus in March 2020, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed 154,190 Covid-19 cases.

However, the Service has also discharged 145,408 individuals who have shown signs of recovery from the various health facilities.