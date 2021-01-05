A Wenchi High Court presided over by Justice Frederick Arnold W. K Nawurah on Tuesday struck out an interim injunction application seeking to restrain Techiman South Member of Parliament (MP) elect, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, from being sworn in on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

The court also awarded GH₵15,000 as cost against Christopher Bayere, the petitioner.

Christopher Bayere went to court seeking to restrain Adjei Mensah Korsah, from presenting himself to be sworn in as Member of Parliament, as well as to stop the clerk of Parliament from admitting him into the records of Parliament.

He further asked the court to restrain the Electoral Commission (EC) from gazetting the MP-elect.

Lawyers for the applicant argued that the swearing-in of Adjei Mensah Korsah as the MP for Techiman South is a potential recipe for disaster.

However, Justice Nawurah dismissed that argument saying “granting the interim injunction will deprive Techiman South of representation in Parliament and the swearing-in will create irreparable damage.”

Lead counsel for the first respondent, Lawyer Eric Ansah Ankama, who briefed journalists after the ruling said they are satisfied with the judgment even though their ex-parte injunction application was shot down.

The court stressed the main petition by Christopher Bayere and the NDC is still pending.

The Techiman South constituency seat is one of the Parliamentary seats being strongly contested by the NDC after they claimed several irregularities committed by the Electoral Commission there had marred the credibility of the collation process.

They also claim the shooting incident that occurred there which resulted in the death of three people had created an opening for the opposition New Patriotic Party to rig the elections.