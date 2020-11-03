The Enchi District Magistrate court has sentenced a 19-year-old illegal miner to 24 months behind bars for stealing a laptop.

Richard Ebo, who was recently convicted for committing a similar offence, pleaded guilty.

The prosecutor, Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, said the complainant was a beautician at Bionso in the Aowin Municipality.

He said on October 4, this year, at about 1600 hours, the Jema police had intelligence that someone had stolen a laptop and was heading towards Jema from Bionso to Elubo.

Detective Inspector Agyare said, based on the information, the Jema police mounted a roadblock at the Jema police post on the Enchi-Elubo road.

He said the Police saw Ebo walking towards the post and arrested him.

Inspector Agyare said during interrogation Ebow initially denied the offence.

The prosecutor said Ebo later confessed that he stole an Advent brand laptop with the charger from a saloon at Bionso.

The Police invited the complainant to the police station where she identified the laptop and made a formal complaint, the prosecution said.

He said the complainant kept the laptop on charge in her saloon and went to buy food.

On return to the shop, she noticed the laptop with the charger stolen.

Detective Agyare said Ebo was sent to the Bionso police station and later transferred to the Enchi police station, where he was charged with the offence.