The Wa Circuit Court has granted bail to three suspects arrested in connection with the flogging of two love birds.

The suspects were asked to reappear on June 13, 2022.

They were granted bail in the sum of GHC3,000 and five different sureties and are to report to the Police anytime they are needed.

The three are; 70-year-old driver, Naa Issahaku Mahama, 62-year-old farmer, Naa Sidiki Osman and 32-year-old mobile phone repairer, Bushran Kidiri.

Prosecuting Police Detective Sergeant, Martin Dugbatse prayed the Court to keep the three accused persons in custody, because the prime suspect, Naa Adam Seidu Pelpuo, had not been apprehended.

According to him, releasing them on bail could interfere with Police investigation since some of the suspects are at large.

However, the Presiding Judge, Jonathan Avugo, did not grant the wish of the prosecutor. He argued that since the three suspects are not the persons who committed the act, there is no need in keeping them in custody, hence the bail.

After being examined and profiled, 13 of the 25 suspects apprehended during the Police standoff on Wednesday, have been granted bail in the sum of GHC3,000 with two sureties.