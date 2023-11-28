A Zim man has been fined over false marriage promises he made to his girlfriend, in a case that left tongues wagging.

On 25 November 2023, Eunice Hunda dragged her boyfriend Mugwagwa Gumunyu to court, demanding compensation after he falsely promised to marry her.

H-Metro reported that Eunice is a security guard at a local shipping logistical company where Mugwagwa is a manager. The two hooked up at work and got into a relationship, even though Mugwagwa had a wife.

When Mugwagwa courted Eunice, he lied to her that he was single and had divorced his wife. Their relationship blossomed for years, so much so that Eunice gave Mugwagwa over US$2000 during the course of their relationship.

One day, Eunice heard from two female workmates that Mugwagwa had also promised to marry them and reneged. The two other women even confronted the manager.

After figuring out that her relationship with Mugwagwa was a ruse, Eunice took the matter to court.

The court fined Mugwagwa US$500 for promising to marry Eunice and not fulfilling it.

As soon as the court proceedings were over, Mugwagwa Gumunyu officially ended his romance with Eunice.