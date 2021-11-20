An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Thursday dissolved a 19-year-old marriage between 72-year-old Adeniyi Adeyemi and his 52-year-old wife, Folasade.

The marriage was dissolved on grounds of adultery, discontent, fetishism, and intransigence.

The septuagenarian had earlier told the court that Folasade was stubborn, ill-tempered and adulterous as she was having an affair with a herbalist.

He told the court also that he confronted the herbalist and the latter promised to stay clear of his wife but he never did.

Adeyemi, father of two children also alleged that his wife was fetish and went out at will for upwards of two weeks without his consent and was never remorseful about her actions.

He prayed the court to dissolve the marriage and grant him custody of the two children, an 18-year-old male and a 15-year-old female.

In her defence, Folasade denied the allegations levelled against her by her husband.

She said Adeyemi’s other wife was responsible for making her hand to swell and that was why she had to consult the herbalist.

Folasade said that it was her elder brother that directed her to the herbalist, adding that there was no relationship between the man and her.

She alleged that her husband was fond of cursing her and her children and agreed that the marriage be dissolved.

President of the Court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, observed that the marriage had broken down irretrievably and dissolved the union.

Akomolede awarded the custody of the female child to Folasade and asked that the male child be left to decide who of the parents to stay with.

The court president also ordered that Adeyemi be responsible for the education of his children, while he should be giving his daughter N10, 000 monthly as feeding allowance.