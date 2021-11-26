A soon-to-be couple has set social media users drooling over their pre-wedding photos which subtly tell their love journey.

The two, identified as Gabby and Ann, are set to tie the knot on December 10, 2021.

However, their photos, which have gone viral on social media, have garnered massive reactions.

In the photos, Gabby narrated how he first met Ann but was not sure he will be accepted if he made any advance.

However, what started as a feeling of uncertainty has gradually grown into a love to last forever.